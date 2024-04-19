Star signing: Prolific cricketer lands at rival division one club

A gun all-rounder who finished runner-up in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one league best and fairest has switched to a rival club next season.
Chamika Fernando has signed with division one club Mortlake in a major coup for the club after spending last season with Brierly-Christ Church.
The 27-year-old, who hails from Sri Lanka and plays his cricket in Australia each summer, was also named in The Standard's Team of the Year in what was his first season at division one level since crossing over from Nirranda where he won the division two league best and fairest in 2022-23.
Mortlake legend Todd Lamont, who will captain the division one side again next season, said the star signing was an important addition, earmarking him for the important opening position.
"In the last four years, we haven't had any continuity with our opening batting stocks," he said.
"We really wanted to go out and get a really steady opener and one that takes their time, who takes pride on their wicket and bats long periods. He fits the bill pretty well and supports our young players.
"He had a pretty consistent year and faced a lot of balls. It was probably more a statistical thing that convinced us.
"I haven't seen a huge amount of him but we're obviously really impressed with what he has to offer.
"Chamika was high on the list for us in terms of what we needed. His spin bowling is just a nice added bonus."
Lamont said the club believed it was in a strong position, possessing a strong blend of youth and experience as it prepares for next season.
"We're in a period of transition, and have some really young kids who are talented. Just need a few more mature heads to come in from here.
"We've lost a few 25-year-olds so we really needed a bit more experience. So someone like Chamika is in the right age bracket."
