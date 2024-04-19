The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Star signing: Prolific cricketer lands at rival division one club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 19 2024 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamika Fernando, pictured bowling for Brierly-Christ Church last season, has signed with Mortlake. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Chamika Fernando, pictured bowling for Brierly-Christ Church last season, has signed with Mortlake. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A gun all-rounder who finished runner-up in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one league best and fairest has switched to a rival club next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.