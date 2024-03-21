Leading team to flag would mean 'more than anything' for player of the year

Newly-crowned Brebner Cup winner Shashan Silva has one thing on his mind after he was awarded Warrnambool and District cricket's division one player of the year on Wednesday.
The first-year Allansford-Panmure skipper, who crossed from Russells Creek before the season, is determined to lead the Gators to a flag against Nestles in the weekend's grand final.
Though honoured to win the association's highest male honour, the four-time premiership Creeker would happily swap his trophy for team success with his new club.
"(A premiership would mean) more than anything, It would mean a lot to myself, the team, the club and the volunteers," he told The Standard.
"From preparing food, to preparing wickets, everything that gives us the best conditions. If we can give something to thank them, a premiership is the best thing you can give them."
Silva's recognition comes after a stellar home-and-away season for the Gators where he plundered 622 runs at an average above 50 and took 16 wickets.
He polled 21 votes to clinch the top award, with Brierly-Christ Church's Chamika Fernando finishing runner-up with 17 votes.
West Warrnambool skipper Ben Threlfall and Northern Raiders captain-coach James Elford tied for third with 15 votes.
"I didn't expect to win," Silva said.
"I'm a team player but it's good to win something, I haven't done this before I've been playing about eight years in Warrnambool."
The star top-order batter is relishing his added responsibility as captain and credited the role as a potential reason for his award-winning campaign.
"When I was playing for Russells Creek or Dennington in the past I always wanted to win but this year I'm a bit more focused I guess," he said.
"When you have responsibilities as a captain, you want to lead from the front and that's how you drag your team to success.
"If you don't perform you can't get up and say things. That's the main thing for myself, go and get it done, show how you do it and take the team with you."
