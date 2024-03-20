Club captain, star recruit crowned league's champion cricketer

Allansford-Panmure captain Shashan Silva has captured the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's highest honour, the coveted Brebner Cup as Cricketer of the Year at the league awards night on Wednesday, March 20.
The Gators leader, in his first year at the club since crossing from Russells Creek, polled 21 votes to clinch the top award, with Brierly-Christ Church's Chamika Fernando finishing second, while West Warrnambool captain Ben Threlfall and Northern Raiders captain-coach James Elford tied in third.
Silva, who is busy preparing for this weekend's division one grand final against Nestles, was dominant at the top-of-the-order for the Gators in 2023-24, scoring six half-centuries, while he also took 16 wickets across the home-and-away season.
In the women's division, Hawkesdale young gun Scarlett O'Donnell was crowned Cricketer of the Year after a dominant season.
The talented dual sportsperson is no stranger to league best and fairest awards after clinching netball and football medals last season.
O'Donnell won by four votes over Russell Creek's Brooke Herbertson, with Allansford-Panmure's Shannon Johnson and Nestles' Mikaela Doran tied in third.
The all-rounder whacked almost 300 runs at an average of almost 100 this season while taking 11 wickets across the home-and-away campaign.
Division one awards
Cricketer of the year: Shashan Silva (21 votes) Allansford Panmure Cricket Club
Batting aggregate: Alastair Templeton (747 runs) - Port Fairy
Batting average: Ben Threlfall (63.6 runs) - West Warrnambool
Bowling aggregate and average: Craig Britten (44 wickets) at 10.61 - Russells Creek
Glenn Kelson Golden Gloves Award: Ryan Youl (26 dismissals) - West Warrnambool
The Standard Team of the Year: Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy); Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure, captain); Chamika Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church); Geoff Williams (Nestles); Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool); Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek); Cameron Williams (Russells Creek, wicket keeper); Todd Lamont (Mortlake); Craig Britten (Russells Creek); Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure); Xavier Beks (Dennington); Matt Petherick (Merrivale)
Division two awards
Cricketer of the year: Dean Finlayson (16 votes) - Nestles
Batting aggregate: Simon Sharrock (615 runs) - Hawkesdale
Batting average: Darren Webb (49.88) - Hawkesdale
Bowling aggregate: Jake Dickinson (43 wickets) - Nirranda
Bowling average: Isaac Kenna (6.38) - Noorat Terang
Wicketkeeping/fielding: Jamie Sabo (19 dismissals) - Dennington
Division three
Cricketer of the year: Brett Membrey (20 votes) - Allansford-Panmure Cricket Club
Batting aggregate and average: Brett Membrey (634 runs) at 79.25 - Allansford-Panmure
Bowling aggregate: Martin Wynd (21 wickets) - Noorat Terang
Bowling average: Braden Poole (10.4) - Nirranda
Wicketkeeping/fielding: Nick Squires (17 dismissals) - Dennington
Division four awards
Cricketer of the year: Jacob Buxton (20 votes) - Russells Creek
Batting aggregate and average: Jacob Buxton (750 runs) at 57.69 - Russells Creek
Bowling aggregate: Charlie Mooney (25 wickets) - Hawkesdale
Bowling average: Tim Bryce (7.13) - Northern Raiders
Wicketkeeping/fielding: John Clarke (15 dismissals) - Noorat Terang
Women's division
Cricketer of the year: Scarlett O'Donnell (23 votes) Hawkesdale Cricket Club
Batting aggregate and average: Mikaela Doran (350 runs at 175) - Nestles
Bowling aggregate: Shae De Francesco (20 wickets) - Mortlake
Bowling average: Rachel Sabo (4.13) - Allansford-Panmure
Wicketkeeping/fielding: Nicole Hunt (12 dismissals) - Hawkesdale
The Standard Team of the Year: Mikaela Doran (Nestles, capt); Grace Butters (Brierly-Christ Church); Shannon Johnson (Allansford-Panmure); Scarlett O'Donnell (Hawkesdale); Marnie Beks (Nestles); Abbie Hanks (Cobden); Brooke Herbertson (Russells Creek, wk); Hannah Rooke (Brierly-Christ Church); Shae De Francesco (Mortlake); Ingrid Bellman (Cobden); Rachel Sabo (Nestles); Zoe Bryce (Allansford-Panmure)
Other awards
Ray Drew Representative Cricketer of the Year: Jacob Hetherington (11 votes) - Nestles
The Standard Spirit of Cricket: Mortlake (9.71)
MVP (Champion Player): Craig Britten - Russells Creek
Glenn Denning Award (Best Under 21): Joe Nyikos (432 runs and 10 wickets) - West Warrnambool
Rodger Henderson Award: Brad Smith - Hawkesdale Cricket Club
Rookie of the Year: Joe Douglas - West Warrnambool Cricket Club
Umpire of the Year: Glenn Mansbridge
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.