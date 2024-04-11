WDFNL round two teams: Recruits unleashed, premiers welcome back star

Panmure will make at least two forced changes ahead of its clash against reigning premiers Nirranda with injuries hitting hard early in the season.
Thomas Sinnott (broken collarbone) and Jacob Taylor (kneecap) are set for extended stints on the sideline after sustaining injuries in the opening round victory against Old Collegians.
Bulldogs coach Adam Courtney, who confirmed a third change wouldn't potentially be known until game day, said Luke Gavin would come into the side while youngster Jack Lewis will make his senior debut.
Lewis, a member of Warrnambool's under 18 premiership team last season, would add some flair to the forward line.
"He's a really crafty forward and kicked a few goals in the under 18 grand final for Warrnambool," Courtney said of Lewis.
"He can play from wing to deep forward. Looking forward to seeing him out there."
Nirranda is expected to welcome back one of its most experienced premiership stars, but will lose two of its most vital players.
Gun defender Brayden Harkness will play his first game of the season after missing the grand final re-match under lights against Merrivale, in a huge boost.
Blues coach Nick Couch confirmed zippy forward Jason Lee and star defender Luke Weel would miss Saturday's match.
Allansford, meanwhile is set to unveil exciting key position recruit Jordan Boyle for its home clash against Kolora-Noorat.
The ex-Koroit junior will line-up for the Cats for the first time at senior level in the Warrnambool and District league, with Jackson McLean to also play his first game of the season.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said he was excited to see how Boyle, who came through the junior ranks of the Hampden league club, would fair.
"He's a good young kid, has a good attitude and a good footy brain and he covers the ground well," he said.
"He's got a really nice skill set which suits our style. He can play either end of the ground, he's a utility so we'll throw him around.
"He's quite versatile. He might start forward or on the wing. It'll depend on a few things."
Nowell said his group was looking forward to their first home game of the season against a youthful Power team.
"There's been a lot of movement across the league so you're not quite sure what to expect each week now," he said.
"We had a chat on Tuesday about last Saturday (against Timboon Demons) and what we need to improve so I'm hopeful the atmosphere and vibe is good.
"The boys are up and about and looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd."
Nowell confirmed the side would lose Wayne Parry to suspension and might have another out depending on a late fitness test.
Kolora-Noorat has made two changes for the clash with co-coach Justin Wallace in for his first game of the season.
The experienced key position player will slot in alongside youngster Ted Kenna, while George Beasley and Jarrod Evans will come out of the team.
Dennington will welcome back important key position player Jake Hamilton for his first game of the season against South Rovers.
Dogs coach Leigh Anderson confirmed the ex-Port Fairy player would line-up for the clash against the Lions after an excellent debut season for the club in 2023 and would bolster the key position stocks.
At this stage, the Dogs are weighing up some more options on the selection table as they eye their first win of the season.
The Lions, meanwhile, will lose Ethan Boylan from last week's side with Ben Oates to play his first game of the season.
Timboon Demons will unveil a debutant on Saturday against Old Collegians, with coach Marcus Hickey confirming impressive youngster Richie Morehouse would pull on the senior jumper for the first time.
Morehouse was best on ground in the reserves last week, with Hickey excited by what the former under 18 player would produce.
Isiah Arundell will miss the clash after entering the 21-day concussion protocol.
Merrivale has lost some firepower up forward for its clash against Russells Creek at Mack Oval.
Tigers goal kicker Nathan Krepp, who injured his calf in the early stages of the grand final re-match against Nirranda, hasn't been named for Saturday's match.
WDFNL ROUND TWO TEAMS
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Allansford Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Allansford
B: K.Gordon, R.Parsons, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Lee, A.Gordon, B.Edge
C: B.Hunger, R.Swan, J.Fedley
HF: C.Day, P.Drake, J.Boyle
F: R.Hare, F.Gleeson, J.Mclean
R: B.Williams, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: C.McLean, K.Jans, P.Higgins
Kolora-Noorat
B: E.Wyss, S.O'Connor, N.Marshall
HB: B.Carlin, C.Kavanagh, J.vaughan
C: J.Dwyer, A.Kenna, J.Evans
HF: M.Wyss, A.Robertson, C.Scanlon
F: O.Curran, J.Wallace, L.Cahill
R: G.Beasley, T.Beasley, S.Uwland
Int: T.Glennen, N.Castersen, J.Freeman, J.Evans, C.Scanlon
Nirranda Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Nirranda
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, R.Nutting
HB: L.Kew, M.Lloyd, B.McCann
C: J.Irving, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Couch, J.Primmer, D.Philp
F: H.Porter, T.Royal, B.Kew
R: H.Giblin, D.Craven, J.Paulin
Int: B.Harkness, T.Dalton, A.Parsons
Panmure
B: L.Lyons, H.Fleming, T.Wright
HB: T.Gedye, M.Sinnott, N.Keane
C: J.Parsons, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: P.Ryan, J.Coyle, L.McLeod
F: T.Wright, D.Bourke, C.Bant
R: S.Mahony, S.Melican, J.Norton
Int: S.Carter, A.Courtney, B.Smith, N.Greene
South Rovers Seniors v Dennington Seniors
South Rovers
B: C.Mailes, L.Cook, B.Bushell
HB: K.Brereton, S.Wilde, T.Bishop
C: S.Williams, M.Edwards, F.McCoy
HF: L.Mcfadyen, B.Grant, J.Cashin
F: B.White, J.Bell, R.Mentha
R: A.Grant, K.Lenehan, J.Morton
Int: E.Boylan, S.Barker, B.Goodall, L.Wilde
Dennington
B: M.Mavroudakis, T.Lee, J.Blackney-noter
HB: J.Garner, F.Rowe, T.Noonan
C: D.Threlfall, L.Pearson, E.Dowd
HF: T.noonan, J.Turner, B.Thornton
F: J.Shircore, C.Fenn, L.Campbell-Gavin
R: J.Hamilton, N.Alexandrou, B.Baker
Int: A.Keen, D.Davidson, R.Campbell-Gavin, T.Fitzgerald
Russells Creek Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Russells Creek
B: Z.Welsford, P.Chatfield, N.Edge
HB: B.Melican, S.Alberts, B.Rudland-Castles
C: A.Mcmeel, J.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: C.Templeton, T.Smith, T.Boyle
F: T.Ryan, J.Askew, M.Rook
R: B.Harrington, L.McLeod, D.Burns
Int: D.Finlayson, J.Chatfield, K.Smith, S.Brady
Merrivale
B: T.McLaughlin, S.Barnes, W.Lenehan
HB: J.Britton, J.Lenehan, F.Atchison
C: B.Hancocks, J.Porter, H.Owen
HF: M.Sandow, J.Johnstone, J.Neave
F: M.Hausler, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, O.Watson
R: J.Gleeson, R.Barling, C.Mcdonald
Int: L.Hinkley, O.Doukas, C.Graham, B.Bell
Old Collegians Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Old Collegians
B: H.Hall, S.Walker, J.Cust
HB: J.Bateman, M.Petherick, T.anderton
C: H.Jenkins, J.Lucas, D.Gleeson
HF: J.Mckinnon, B.Brooks, H.White
F: J.Zippel, G.Bond
R: J.Brooks, B.Harvey, C.Barby
Int: L.Edwards, J.Cleaver, N.Wallace, C.Duro
Timboon Demons
B: J.Makin, C.Trotter, L.Smith
HB: E.Gaut, L.Alsop, H.Stansfield
C: R.Couch, K.Delaney, M.Wallace
HF: M.Gristede, E.White, R.Ziegelaar
F: M.Angus, B.Cumming, A.Hunt
R: N.Deppeler, B.Newey, P.Ryan
Int: N.Ellemor, R.Moorhouse, T.Hunt, T.Groves
