Footballer accepts set penalty for striking

A Warrnambool and District league footballer has accepted a set penalty for striking.
Allansford's Wayne Parry was handed a three-week ban for an incident in the Cats' round one senior match against Timboon Demons.
The Cats won a close battle 8.8 (56) to 6.8 (44) at Timboon Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 6.
Parry will miss games against Kolora-Noorat, Dennington and Merrivale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.