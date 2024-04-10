The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Container deposit machine capacity to be doubled due to popular demand

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
April 10 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Container deposit machine capacity to be doubled due to popular demand
Container deposit machine capacity to be doubled due to popular demand

Popular demand has led to a south-west reverse vending machine to be temporarily closed in order for its capacity to be doubled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.