Another container deposit machine installed in the south-west

Another container deposit machine has been installed in the south-west.
The machine at Mortlake's Clarke's Cafe is the third refund point installed in Moyne and the 161st across Victoria's west zone.
The reverse vending machines are also located at Daly's IGA in Koroit and in Port Fairy.
There have been more than 63 million collections in west zone one (regional) and 91 million in zone four (metro) to date, putting more than $15 million back into residents' pockets.
Residents are rewarded with a 10-cent refund for every eligible can, carton and bottle they return to reverse vending machines.
The technology scans and verifies each container deposited and provides options to either receive the amount through a retail cash voucher, digital transfer direct to a bank account, or for the amount to be donated to a charity or community group.
The Container Deposit Scheme gives charities, community groups, schools, and sporting groups new ways to fundraise by registering as a donation partner.
There were 988 charities and community groups registered in the west zone as of April 2, 2024, including the Port Fairy-Belfast Lions Club.
TOMRA Cleanaway was appointed the network operator for the container deposit scheme in the west ahead of its launch in November 2023.
The operator's chief executive officer James Dorney said Cleanaway was "very excited" to have landed the new refund point at Mortlake.
"Our machines are quick, convenient, and automated, and able to be seamlessly integrated into retail and community locations," he said.
"The community has shown that when provided with a convenient, accessible, and technology-based container deposit scheme network, they will get involved."
The scheme is expected to be fully rolled out by August 2024 with 180 refund points planned to be installed.
