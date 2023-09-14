Residents are another step closer to swapping bottles and cans for cash as the state's container deposit scheme rolls out across the south-west.
Reverse vending machine refund points have been installed in Heywood and Koroit's Daly's IGA supermarkets.
The state government appointed TOMRA Cleanaway to roll out the container scheme, which aims to reduce litter across the western district.
The waste management's chief executive officer James Dorney said the service was excited to have landed refund locations in the two south-west towns.
He said locals could drop off their eligible drink containers for recycling from November 1.
Residents will receive 10 cents for every bottle, carton and can returned under the scheme.
The machines scan and verify each container as it's deposited with the options for a return including a retail cash voucher, direct bank transfer, or a donation to a nominated charity or community group.
Mr Dorney said a number of machines would be rolled out in the south-west and across the state over the coming months.
"We're pleased to be partnering with the wider community to host registered refund points - including shopping centres, retail outlets, clubs, parks, sporting grounds, and community centres," he said.
Refund point types include outdoor reverse vending machines, smaller format standalone machines suitable for supermarkets and retail shops or clubs, over-the-counter refund points and bulk container refund points called Automated Depots.
TOMRA Cleanaway was appointed to deliver the scheme in 28 local government areas across the west of the state with almost 180 refund points to be established once the roll-out has been fully completed.
It's estimated half a billion eligible drink containers are disposed of annually across this region alone.
The container deposit scheme has been in operation in some of the world's most sustainable countries such as Denmark and Sweden since the early 2000s.
