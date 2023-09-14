Farmer fined $52,000 over cattle starvation charges

The Standard
Hamilton farmer Neil McIntosh fined $52,000 over deaths of 88 cattle

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
A fifth-generation Hamilton district farmer has been fined $52,000 after pleading guilty to 10 animal cruelty charges.

