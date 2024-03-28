Marathon of meetings to push city's top priority projects

A delegation of Warrnambool City Council staff and councillors have taken their priority projects straight to state government ministers during a marathon of meetings at parliament house.
As well as advocating for funding for city projects such as a new pool and breakwater repairs, staff also raised concerns about council finances in a tight rate capping environment.
During the trip last week, mayor Ben Blain and chief executive officer Andrew Mason juggled 15 different meetings with ministers as well as local and opposition MPs over two days.
Cr Blain said they spoke to Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney about funding an upgrade to AquaZone with the business case for the project set to be completed by the end of the year.
Cr Blain said they spoke to the tourism minister about the council's plan for a $1 million upgrade to the city's whale viewing platform.
"He was hoping there would be new funds to be able to fund some of these things like the whale platform," he said.
Making the intersection on Raglan Parade near Botanic Road safer was also raised with politicians.
They are among the $77 million worth of key priority projects the council unveiled last year including more upgrades to Lake Pertobe, a new roof on the Lighthouse Theatre and the hydrogen hub at Deakin University.
"We obviously talked about the harbour," Mr Mason said.
He said the council would continue to work with the department around funding an investigation into the state government's breakwater asset.
"We're advocating for them to maintain and keep their asset in good repair," Mr Mason said.
Concerns around childcare shortages in the city and the sustainability of councils under the rate capping environment were also flagged.
Cr Blain said they were advocating for a "fair and equitable split" of funding for the council to be able to deliver the key services it was delivering on behalf of the state government.
The Victorian Planning Authority chief executive was expected to visit the city in the next couple of months to make sure the project had been kick started again.
