Warrnambool City Council unveils wish list of advocacy projects

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Major works at the breakwater are among a wish list of projects the council has at the top of its priority list. Picture file
About $77 million worth of "shovel-ready" projects are on Warrnambool City Council's wish-list which it will begin campaigning for.

