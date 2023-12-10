'Picture speaks a thousand words': State government urged to fix breakwater

An alarming new photo "speaks a thousand words" about the state of Warrnambool's weather-beaten breakwater.
Pictures supplied to The Standard show large cracks in the back of the eastern end of the breakwater.
The city council, which manages the harbour on behalf of the state government, says it is aware of the damage and that's why it recently elevated the race for funding to the top of its priority list.
The images put pressure on the state government, which has been asked a series of questions on the state of the structure, to release funds to shore up the breakwater's future.
The heritage-listed structure is in need of "urgent" repair and the council has been lobbying for six years for a rock armoury wall around the end to protect it.
Now the public is starting to add its voice to calls for immediate action.
Ocean swimmer Larry McCarthy said the deterioration of the wall had become obvious.
"A picture speaks a thousand words," he said.
"The average citizen wouldn't see that side of the wall.
"That bad crack on the end, on a rough sea day, the water actually goes through there and comes up through a couple of holes in the footpath side.
"It's quite serious when it goes through the wall like that. It's only a matter of time."
Mr McCarthy said it was always easier to fix small cracks before they become big ones.
"It's the jewel in the crown of the Warrnambool foreshore...to see it deteriorate like that," he said.
"The hard work's been done building it back in the 1880s...all we've got to do is maintain it. It just doesn't seem to be happening."
Mr McCarthy said there had to be an ongoing maintenance regime to preserve the breakwater which was being hammered by "some pretty ferocious" waves.
Mayor Ben Blain said the council was only the manager of the breakwater but securing its future was a priority. "It's a state government asset to repair," he said.
Cr Blain said the cracks were first found in 2017-18, and it had been continually reported since then.
"We will continue to make the case for the repairs to be carried out on the state-owned asset that is of great value to Warrnambool," he said.
"It's a huge part of our heritage. It's important to our economy and important from a recreation perspective."
The council said assessments had informed proposed stage engineering improvements it was working towards.
Councillors voted in September 4 to lobby government for "significant" work on the breakwater to avoid "excessive movement or collapse".
"Water is being forced through gaps that have emerged between the concrete blocks and this is causing some shifting and instability of the breakwater," the council's advocacy brochure says.
A response from the state government was sought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.