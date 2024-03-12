'We need to be clear about this': Wind farm issue is profoundly challenging

Logans Beach is a recognised whale nursery for the endangered Southern Right Whale and as such we believe that a precautionary approach should be taken to protect the marine environment.



Visual impacts - tourism is a significant component of the economy of Warrnambool. Much of the appeal of Warrnambool is its coastal location, safe beaches and views from locations such as Flagstaff Hill and Logans Beach. We note that there has been little analysis or information presented in relation to the visual impacts of off shore wind energy to support the proposed zone.



Council has previously opposed the use of seismic testing for the exploration of gas and oil. We would request that the seismic testing be prohibited for off shore wind projects in the proposed zone.

