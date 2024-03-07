The Standard
Alinta eyes location for $4b offshore wind farm in new zone

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 7 2024 - 3:39pm
Alinta plans to build an offshore wind farm near Warrnambool to supply power to the Portland smelter.
Alinta plans to build an offshore wind farm near Warrnambool to supply power to the Portland smelter.

Major energy company Alinta says it will now look for a location between Warrnambool and Port Fairy to build its $4 billion offshore wind farm that was initially slated for Portland.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

