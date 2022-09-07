The Standard

DP Energy Group eyes one-gigawatt wind farm off the coast of Warrnambool

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 7 2022
Ireland company DP Energy Group has ambitions to setup an offshore wind farm in five locations across Victoria including an area off the coast of Warrnambool.

