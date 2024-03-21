Talent time: Hampden league trio to debut for Rebels

An exciting Hampden league trio are set to make their Coates Talent League debuts for the GWV Rebels boys in the under 18 season opener on Sunday.
Archie Taylor (Cobden), Talor Byrne (Koroit) and Sam Niklaus (Warrnambool) have been named among nearly a dozen debutants for the Rebels in their clash against close rivals Bendigo Pioneers.
Rebels boys coach David Loader said it was an exciting time of the year.
"Round one is upon us and we are really excited about playing our first game with our new squad," he said.
"As always we are looking forward to watching our debutante players in their first game, and our returning players, back after a strong pre-season.
"Competition has been super competitive for positions as we have quite an even squad, there will be some very excited young men this week and some disappointed players that are not in the round one side, it's a terrific position for our club to be in.
"There have been some adjustments made to the game style and I look forward to watching our 2024 brand this weekend, after a newly structured pre-season."
There is plenty of Hampden league talent named in the opening round squad, with Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Mitch Lloyd (Koroit), Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool), Amon Radley (Warrnambool), Rhys Unwin (Cobden) and Ben McGlade (Cobden) all set to feature.
Hamilton's Brodie Phillips has been named on the emergency list.
The under 18s will start at 1pm.
The Rebels will kick off the day with an under 16 boys clash, with nine emerging Hampden league players named in the squad.
Hamish Dobson (Koroit), Leo Ellerton (South Warrnambool), Charlie Kenna (Terang Mortlake), Austin Lloyd (Koroit), Klay Nicholls (Portland), Archie Poumako (Warrnambool), Jack Sobey (Hamilton), Mason Osborne (South Warrnambool) and Max Clancey (Port Fairy) have all been named.
