KOROIT coach Chris McLaren had no qualms picking 15-year-old Talor Byrne for his first senior match.
The premiership-winning mentor knew the tough teenager would relish the contest.
Byrne made his Hampden league senior debut against second-placed Terang Mortlake on Saturday, lining up alongside older brother Connor in the Saints' forward line.
The special occasion was made even sweeter when the Saints notched an after-the-siren win which elevated them back into the top-five.
McLaren said he knew Byrne, whom he also coaches at school level, would be well-suited to the rigours of senior football.
"He's only small and he's only 15 but in terms of head over the ball and the contest, it was never going to be an issue," he said.
"Against a side like Terang, we were throwing him in the deep end of the pool but his contest work was fine and he'll be better for the run."
Byrne, who represented Victoria at under 12 level and played for GWV Rebels' under 16 side this year, said it took time to adjust to the tempo but hoped he'd shown enough promise to "stay in the team".
"I am just proud (to play a game), going through Koroit the whole time," he said.
"It took a bit to get used to but I started to get used to the bigger bodies and a lot quicker game."
Byrne has had a long-running connection with Koroit.
He has cheered it on to the past seven Hampden league premierships and watched his older brother on the grand final stage last year.
Etching his own name in club history is something the Emmanuel College student is striving for.
"It's been great watching and now maybe I could nearly be in one," he said of the Saints' era of dominance.
Byrne, who plays as a midfielder at junior level, prides himself on his ability to kick on both sides of his body.
"My strength has probably been being able to kick on both feet," the natural left-footer said.
"I just sort of got it somehow. You'd be able to tell (which is my preferred foot) a little bit."
The Geelong fan, whose favourite player is Jeremy Cameron, said McLaren and Koroit captain Liam Hoy had been positives influences on his football.
"He just gets around me with everything I do and just helps me along," he said of Hoy.
Byrne and McLaren will team up again on Wednesday when Emmanuel College plays in the School Sport Victoria premier boys' football semi-final at Reid Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.