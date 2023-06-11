The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Koroit scores after-the-siren win against top-two Hampden league side Terang Mortlake

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 11 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clem Nagorcka kicked the winning goal for Koroit against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna
Clem Nagorcka kicked the winning goal for Koroit against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna

KOROIT hopes an after-the-siren win and the imminent return of experienced reinforcements will help separate it from fellow finals contenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.