Revealed: Star-studded names feature in division one team of the year

It's been a strong season from an individual perspective in the South West Cricket's division one competition, with some of the association's biggest names shining while others have enjoyed breakout seasons.
The Standard selects its division one team of the year for season 2023-24, with Johno Benallack named as captain of the side and David Murphy as wicket keeper.
Simon Baker (Bookaar)
677 runs, average 67.7
Barely put a foot wrong all year, the South West great was at his snarling best with an almost 700-run campaign including two centuries and three half-centuries. Back-to-back flags would cap off a stunning individual season for the Pelicans legend.
David Murphy (Pomborneit)
468 runs, average 42.55, six catches, seven stumpings
Another all-time great who just keeps performing. Seven stumpings is sharp work and to match it almost broke through for 500 runs. Four half-centuries and only one innings where he scored under double digits highlights his consistency.
Eddie Lucas (Bookaar)
398 runs, average 39.8
Steers the ship off the field as club president and on it is one of the league's best batters. So prolific at the top of the order through his 11 matches, he barely failed and ensured alongside Baker his side would always get off to a strong start.
John Reed (Camperdown)
407 runs, average 37, 13 wickets, average 32.23
Made runs, took wickets and always contributed, the English import enjoyed a strong debut season for the club which included a breakthrough century after making 99 the previous week. Provided a chop out with the ball and managed some vital wickets.
Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit)
362 runs, average 40.22, 23 wickets, average 11.78
Another stunning season will see the Sri Lankan in the running for another player-of-the-year gong after 350-plus runs and over 20 wickets. A proven match winner all season, whenever his team needed him he managed to dig deep and find something.
Johno Benallack (Cobden)
452 runs, average 41.09
An excellent return season to the club after a year away honing his craft in the WDCA, the Knights leader played some phenomenal knocks, including an excellent century and led the competition's most consistent side with class and composure.
Angus Uwland (Cobden)
303 runs, average 60.06, 12 wickets, average 20.08
Played that finishing role with the bat as good as anyone this season and averaged 60 with a formidable strike rate, it was an excellent season with both bat and ball for the all-rounder. Some of his late order hitting lifted the Knights from vulnerable positions and was always good for a vital wicket or two.
Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit)
77 runs, average 25.67, 29 wickets, average 8.48
The spinner proved almost unplayable at stages this season with an average of under nine with the ball an indicator of his dominance. Two five-wicket hauls in a one-day season proves he's more than just a reliable spinner but a match winner. What a season.
Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar)
146 runs, average 24.33, 23 wickets, average 13.65
One of the league's most reliable, consistent performers, the Bookaar skipper led from the front with the ball and provided a handy presence late in the order with the bat. Helped set the season up with an electric start to the year which is what good leaders do.
Nick Frith (Camperdown)
70 runs, average 14, 32 wickets, average 10.97
The competition leading wicket-taker enjoyed a breakout campaign, snaring more than 30 wickets and making life difficult for opposition batters.Three hauls of five wickets or more indicate he has a ruthless wicket taking ability. A sign of things to come in the future.
Paul Vogels (Heytesbury Princetown)
107 runs, average 11.89, 20 wickets, average 15.05
The club champion quietly went about his business to put together another excellent season, bowling with his trademark reliability. A proven performer who also chimed in with the bat when needed and will be crucial in finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.