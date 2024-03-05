The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Revealed: Star-studded names feature in division one team of the year

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 5 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pomborneit's David Murphy (left) and Camperdown's John Reed have both been named in the South West team of the year. Picture by Anthony Brady
Pomborneit's David Murphy (left) and Camperdown's John Reed have both been named in the South West team of the year. Picture by Anthony Brady

It's been a strong season from an individual perspective in the South West Cricket's division one competition, with some of the association's biggest names shining while others have enjoyed breakout seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.