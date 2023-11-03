The lure of a new challenge drew Englishman John Reed to spend a summer in Australia playing cricket.
The Wigton native, who bowls leg spin and bats in the middle order, is two games into the South West Cricket season with Camperdown and is settling in nicely.
The Lakers hold a one-win, one-loss record and sit third on the ladder.
Reed showed glimpses of his talent with a quickfire 21 off 13 balls in a win against Woorndoo in round one, while he has threatened with the ball in both matches, taking an economical 1-33 against Bookaar in round two.
He is confident he won't take too long to find his feet in the unfamiliar conditions.
"Everything's on grass wickets at home. The conditions are a lot different over here," he told The Standard.
"More bounce, they come on a little bit quicker (here). It'll just take a bit of adjusting. I'm sure I'll adjust pretty soon hopefully. There's a lot more bounce over here, at home it's a lot more slow and low."
The accomplished all-rounder wants to taste success with the Lakers.
"I just want to help the team get to the grand final, hopefully win it," he said.
"Hopefully help the team do as well as we can. I'd like to get wickets and runs along the way though, that's always nice."
He is fresh off a strong campaign with Wigton in the Cumbria Cricket League premier division.
He was among the league's leading wicket-takers with an impressive 33 scalps at an impressive average of 17.30.
Reed said playing cricket in Australia had been a dream of his for a while.
"I've wanted to do it for a few years now," he said.
"I just thought the time was right now to do it and I fancied a different challenge, something new out of my comfort zone. I thought why not?"
Reed worked on a farm back in England and is working for a plumber a couple of days a week in Camperdown while is also helping out a farming contractor one-to-two days a week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.