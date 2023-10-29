Cobden skipper Simon Murfett says his group's ability to bat out its overs and with "intent" is a crucial component of how it will remain in premiership contention this season.
The 2022-23 South West Cricket division one runners-up bounced back from a round one defeat in style on Saturday, brushing aside Woorndoo by 165 runs in "tough conditions".
The Knights veteran said his team's 8-291 from 50 overs in the first innings, which included sparkling knocks from Matthew Boyle (77) and youngster Campbell Walsh (63 not out), was impressive to watch.
"It's good to bat out the overs. Like we still batted out our overs last week but probably without the same intent," he said.
"There was a conscious effort to bat our 50 overs again today but with more intent and to try and score a bit quicker.
"That's probably the key for us (moving forward)."
Opener Kaplan McCann, however, was forced to retire after injuring his calf on 26. Murfett also noted division one debutante Sam Melican's 44 from 41 balls was a sign of things to come.
"Sam did really well in his first game for us, he looked great and everyone shared it around with some 20s as well," he said.
The bowling group showed tremendous disciplined to hold the home side to 5-126 despite the windy conditions.
"There were some bloody tough conditions," Murfett said.
"It was tough to bowl. At one end there was a howling wind so it was really good to be able to do that."
The Knights used nine bowlers in the second innings, with only Johno Benallack and the injured McCann not rolling the arm over with Murfett and Tom Mahony (2-13) the only two to bowl the 10 overs.
"It is good to have a lot of options, but we probably just couldn't buy a wicket and were looking for something," he said.
"We dropped too many chances but anyway, that's the way it goes but it's nice to have options with the ball."
Heytesbury Princetown's impressive start to the season rolled on with a comprehensive win against Pomborneit.
The Storm made light work of the Bulls, winning by 117 runs after setting 190 for victory.
Opener Ryan Mottram led the way with a composed 68, while with the ball it was Paul Vogels who sparkled with 3-20 as the Bulls fell over for just 73.
Reigning division one premiers Bookaar (4-139) did what it needed to in the six-wicket win against Camperdown (138), with skipper Tim Fitzgerald (4-11) a class above in a dynamic spell of bowling, while Boorcan (3-102) dominated its clash against Ecklin (100), with Noah Boyle (5-29) and Henry Moyle (54 not out ) the stars of the show.
