South West Cricket division one 2023-24 preview

Meg Saultry
Matt Hughes
By Meg Saultry, and Matt Hughes
Updated October 19 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:36pm
Bookaar's Simon Baker, Cobden's Johno Benallack and Pomborneit's David Murphy will be key players for their sides in the 2023-24 season. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and file
South West Cricket will welcome two new clubs into the division one fold this season along with a merged entity. Who will come out on top? The Standard takes a look at how each of the eight teams have prepared for the season.

