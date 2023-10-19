South West Cricket will welcome two new clubs into the division one fold this season along with a merged entity. Who will come out on top? The Standard takes a look at how each of the eight teams have prepared for the season.
LAST SEASON: Premiers
CAPTAIN: Tim Fitzgerald
INS: Fraser Lucas (Cairns)
OUTS: Paddy Baker (year off), Tom Baker (golf)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Fraser Lucas. The reigning premiers will be further bolstered with the return of Lucas after a season away. The all-rounder won his maiden division one cricketer of the year in 2021-22 at Bookaar and is damaging as both an opening bowler and batter.
VERDICT: Lucas' pedigree undoubtedly adds to the Pelicans' back-to-back flag aspirations, however captain-coach Tim Fitzgerald predicted availability challenges at certain points throughout the season.
They'll be backing their depth to rise while teenagers Myles Sinnott and Wilba and Albie Cheeseman will play more significant roles at division one level this year. Should be finals contenders again.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
LAST SEASON: Runner-up (division two)
CAPTAIN: Lachie Boyle
INS: Darcy McKendry (West Warrnambool)
OUTS: Connor Jackson (golf), Tim Fleming, Luke Heffernan (both division three)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Lachie Boyle. A prolific run-scorer, the Dragons skipper struck 359 runs at 39.89 in division two last season and is the perfect person to lead the side in its first season back in division one.
VERDICT: The Dragons are aiming to be competitive in their return to the top flight however it may take time to adjust. Made the decider in division two last season and with a relatively similar side should definitely notch a few wins.
PREDICTION: Seventh
LAST SEASON: Fifth
CAPTAIN: Harry Sumner
INS: John Reed (Wigton, England), Mark Trollope (Birchip), Troy McLaughlin
OUTS: Tharindu Rukshan
PLAYER TO WATCH: John Reed. The English all-rounder is a welcome injection who covers the loss of Rukshan, who won't return due to visa complications.
The 23-year-old is a leg-spinner and hard-hitting bat and should trouble opponents - he produced 253 runs and 35 wickets in 25 games for Wigton last season, with best figures of 5-39.
VERDICT: After missing finals last season by half a game, the Lakers will be determined to move up the ladder a few rungs this summer. They will be hampered with unavailability early in the season but hope to settle their side and cause damage in the second half of their campaign.
Coach Jye McLaughlin's brother Troy (who played one game last season) is expected to play a third of their games, though the Lakers will be without bowler Jordan Riches (knee injury) for a large portion of the season.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LAST SEASON: Runner-up
CAPTAIN: Simon Murfett
INS: Johno Benallack (Northern Raiders), Kaplan McCann (year off)
OUTS: Nil
PLAYER TO WATCH: Johno Benallack. Proven run-scorer in South West Cricket, Benallack's return to the Knights after a year away bolsters their batting line-up. The top-order bat plundered 428 division one runs for the Knights in 2020-21 and 282 in 2021-22. Captain-coached the Northern Raiders in their maiden Warrnambool and District cricket division one campaign last year and adds valuable leadership skills to the Knights.
VERDICT: After just falling short of an unexpected flag last season, expect the Knights to be contenders once again. The additions of Johno Benallack and Kaplan McCann will do wonders for their batting order while the possible return of all-rounder Matt Kemp from a neck injury would improve their batting and bowling stocks.
PREDICTION: Third
LAST SEASON: Seventh (division two)
CAPTAIN: Tyson Royal
INS: Tyson Royal (Terang)
OUTS: Nil
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tyson Royal. Hard to go past the club's new captain, who crosses from Terang's division one side. The young batting all-rounder brings vital experience at the top level to a Frogs side contesting division one for the first time in years. At 18, the top-order bat, who will start bowling pace again this year after recovering from injury, should only get better.
VERDICT: May take time to adjust to the top grade fresh from finishing seventh in division two. Should get better with each game and might spring the odd upset.
PREDICTION: Eighth
LAST SEASON: Third (Heytesbury, division one)/sixth (Princetown, division two)
CAPTAIN: Simon Harkness
INS: Nil.
OUTS: Blake Mottram (Allansford-Panmure), Henry Stansfield (not playing)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ryan Mottram. A batting all-rounder, Mottram was Heytesbury's third highest scorer last season, in what was his first full season at division one level.
VERDICT: Expect to see some new faces in the newly-merged club's top grade team with Princetown (which previously played division two) to have some players in the mix.
There is always growing pains with merged clubs, however once the dust settles, the depth of talent should push this team to greater heights with Heytesbury already a strong force in the division one competition in recent years.
It will be interesting to see how Simon Harkness' move interstate post-Christmas will affect its chances.
PREDICTION: Fourth
LAST SEASON: Fourth
CAPTAIN: Matthew Bignell
INS: Matthew Bignell (Russells Creek)
OUTS: Tom Place (interstate)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Gavin Reynolds. The teenager, who also plays Western Waves, is a promising fast bowler and will get more opportunities in the division one side.
VERDICT: The Bulls will be hungry to make up for their early finals exit last season. The departure of Tom Place mid-season in 2022-23 was a blow particularly in the batting department but the club has plenty of A grade and young talent in the mix to cover.
Bignell, who played at the Bulls before his stint at Russells Creek, will be a welcome addition as a middle-order bat and off-spin bowler.
Should feature in the top four again.
PREDICTION: Premier
LAST SEASON: Eighth
CAPTAIN: To be announced
INS: Andy Jehu (year off), Luke Smith (Southern Titans)
OUTS: Isaac Fowler (West Warrnambool)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tyler Schafer. The experienced top-order batter is a star of the competition, shown by his 494 runs scored in the 2021-22 season. Has also taken 10 wickets in both the past two campaigns and will be extremely important for the Tigers this year.
VERDICT: The loss of paceman Isaac Fowler will hurt the Tigers after he took 18 division one wickets last season. The side has a good chance to move up the ladder this year with the addition of two new division one sides and are capable of some upsets. May be without experienced all-rounder Jason Fowler due to retirement.
PREDICTION: Sixth
