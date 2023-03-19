Bookaar opening batter and club president Eddie Lucas will savour his side's South West premiership for a long time.
The 28-year-old, who has been with the Pelicans since he was a junior, finally tasted the ultimate glory on Saturday when his side overcame Cobden in Camperdown.
He was just eight years old when the Pelicans won their last division one title (2002-03) and had experienced the heartbreak of finishing second on multiple occasions previously.
"I've been involved in a couple of losing ones so to finally win one is bloody (good)," he said. "It means a lot to the club. (I've been) playing A grade for a little now, it doesn't get much better."
Lucas spoke glowingly of his side - which dismissed Cobden for just 116 after making 176 - but also praised its opponents.
"They're a good side and they'll be a good side for the next few years, they've got some great young kids," he said.
From the beginning, Lucas was aware of the potential of his side if it could consistently perform at its best.
"We always knew we had a good side," he said. "For us it was just a matter of putting it all together. We probably hadn't put it together until the last four-five weeks, so at the right time of the year...
"There was a stage there where we were looking like we weren't going to make the finals and we got in through good cricket and we deserved our chance."
