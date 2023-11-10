12,858 runs, 457 wickets and another milestone for south-west's Mr Cricket

Distinguished Bookaar batsman Simon Baker says a decision to focus on cricket instead of football has extended his time in the top grade ahead of a major milestone.
The four-time premiership cricketer will line up for his 350th division one match for the reigning South West Cricket premiers on Saturday, November 11, when they play Pomborneit away.
Baker, who was unaware of the milestone until Thursday night training, credited the feat to his passion for the sport and longevity of the club.
"The cricket's really fun and I enjoy it, it's always sort of been my number one to play, I gave up football when I was younger so I could continue playing cricket for as long as I can," he said.
"The amount of fun you have at the club, the people you meet within the club and association, it keeps you coming back for that social outlet."
Not included in his 350 top-grade games for Bookaar are another 40 club games, while he also had playing stints in Geelong and at Wesley CBC in Warrnambool where he won a premiership.
Baker's illustrious division one career for the Pelicans has seen the 46-year-old amass 12,858 runs - including 31 centuries with a highest score of 188 - and 457 wickets, though he admits he doesn't bowl as often these days.
"With my bowling, there isn't really any need for me to bowl anymore, all the young kids are a lot younger and fitter than I am and they can bowl for longer spells," he said.
"If there is any little tips I can give to the young kids that's what I do, just walk past between overs... they're always willing to listen which is really good."
Baker, who has won eight association cricketer of the year titles while at Bookaar, has relished the chance to win premierships with family members, including his two sons Paddy and Thomas in 2022-23.
Both sons have taken a step back from division one cricket this summer though Baker still enjoys seeing other kids come up the ranks.
"It just sort of keeps you feeling a bit younger I reckon, all those kids who I used to coach in the juniors now, they've taken over running the club," he said. "It's good to see all those people mature and take on leadership roles at the club."
Baker said his approach to game-day had relaxed in recent years, his aim now to get the team off to a good start with the bat.
"I do think I was a little bit uptight years ago, I'm not captain now so I look at keeping the mood around the team happy, which is not very hard anyway, everyone gets along," he said.
"I just try and get out there and enjoy it as much as I can because I know I probably don't have a lot of time left.
"There are kids coming through and I know there will be a time when it's their time to take over."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.