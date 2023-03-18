Twenty-years ago, Simon Baker captained a Bookaar outfit - featuring his dad and two brothers - to a South West division one premiership against Cobden .
That victory was the club's most recent division one flag until Baker, two-decades older and wiser, guided the Pelicans to a drought-breaking grand-final win on Saturday against Cobden.
The champion batter earned man-of-the-match honours for his gritty 69, as the Pelicans prevailed by 60 runs at Camperdown.
Again Baker was able to share the experience with family but this time around it was his two sons - Paddy and Thomas - that he took the field with.
The proud father said it was a "great" feeling to win alongside his sons.
"Last granny I had the old man and my two brothers playing in that so (having) the two sons are great," he said.
"They've put a lot of effort in over the years and they deserve it just as much as what I do."
Baker also said he relished winning alongside players like Bookaar president Eddie Lucas, who he coached as a junior at the club.
On his own starring performance, opening batter said he decided to play an anchor role after the side lost early wickets.
"We lost a couple of wickets in a row there in the middle part and when the new batsman came out I just told them to play their shots and I'll just try to bat the innings out," he said.
"That's nearly the way it panned out and the boys did well. We scraped 176 it was fantastic and gave our bowlers something to bowl to."
Since their 2002-03 triumph the Pelicans had come close to the ultimate glory but kept falling short.
The Pelicans' stalwart is hopeful the side doesn't have to wait as long for its next premiership.
"I said to the boys after the game just quickly, 'you've set the standard now, we need to keep trying to make finals and push ourselves to try and get better all the time'," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.