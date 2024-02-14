Rebels with a cause: Nine picked in under 18 squad

NINE Western Victoria Female Football League players will vie for Coates Talent League opportunities in 2024.
GWV Rebels announced their 38-player under 18 squad on Wednesday, February 14.
South Warrnambool has four representatives in Olivia Wolter, Grace Schrama, Scarlett O'Donnell and Maggie Johnstone.
Johnstone captained the Rebels' under 16 squad last year while O'Donnell won the WVVFL under 18 best and fairest in just her first season of competition.
Terang Mortlake pair Sophie Curran and Annabelle Glossop, Portland's Chloe Reynolds and Cavendish duo Maddison Cotten and Amelia Thomas also made the Rebels' list.
Rebels coach Sally Riley said Johnstone, who was now going to school in Ballarat, was an exciting prospect who would play midfield or across half-back.
"We exposed Maggie to the under 18 competition last year to progress her development because she was up to it," she told The Standard.
"She played half-a-dozen games and it put her in really good stead for this year to cement her spot in the top-age competition.
"Seeing Maggie twice a week now (in Ballarat) for training, she's a lot more comfortable around the group as well, being second year in the program.
"I am really excited to see her get some continuity into her footy and take her game to the next level."
Riley said Reynolds was a bottom-age prospect who would "come on in leaps and bounds".
"She's a nice tall defender and also has a bit of versatility and can go through the ruck," she said.
"She's a young developing player who has a lot of growth in her. She hasn't missed a beat in pre-season."
Thomas and Cotten will play at either end of the ground.
"Millie (Amelia) is a key back and she loves taking the game on," Riley said.
"She has a bit to work on with her skills but she's grown a lot since the under 16s.
"Maddie is more of a forward with strong hands and a really reliable kick."
The Rebels will take a large squad into the AFL pathway season.
"Throughout the year we have catered for injuries and unavailability and we've given those developing girls a chance to train all year," Riley said.
"I am pretty excited with the mix we've got."
