HELEN Kenna will be one nervous grandmother on Sunday.
Four of her 24 grandchildren will play in the Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 grand final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Grace Schrama will line up for reigning premier South Warrnambool while her cousins Sophie Curran, Matilda Curran and Molly Kavenagh will team up for a Terang Mortlake outfit determined to embrace its underdog status.
Helen, who is based in Terang, said she would remain neutral as her grandchildren battled it out.
"It might test my diplomacy skills," she told The Standard.
"A few years ago I majored in politics and it might test me out."
Helen, who has seen most of the Bloods' home games this year, said she was proud of the girls' performances.
"It will be nerve-racking but it's all exciting and I am so pleased for them to have come through," she said.
"They have come into it from different angles - the South girls, Grace's lot, have been on top for years in this competition whereas the Terang girls have had to fight their way through."
Sophie, 16, and Matilda, 14, are sisters who live next door to their gran in Terang while Molly, 15, lives at the other end of town.
All three go to Camperdown's Mercy Regional College.
Grace, 16, is a student at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College.
Helen has always been their biggest supporter and will be deliberate in the colours she wears on Sunday so as to not pick sides.
"It is awesome. She's always been one to come to our sport and school stuff and support us," Sophie said.
The cousins are excited to play each other on the big stage.
"I just want to tackle her," Matilda said of Grace.
Sophie and Grace are teammates in the GWV Rebels' Coates Talent League program.
The pair was deemed the most skilful footballers in the family.
Sophie was anointed the toughest while her younger sister Matilda also relishes the contest.
The under 18 grand final starts at 12pm on Sunday at Reid Oval.
