The Standard
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Backyard kick-to-kick sessions pay off for budding footballer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarlett O'Donnell is immersed in her first Coates Talent League pre-season with GWV Rebels. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Scarlett O'Donnell is immersed in her first Coates Talent League pre-season with GWV Rebels. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Scarlett O'Donnell is immersed in her first Coates Talent League pre-season with GWV Rebels. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Scarlett O'Donnell is immersed in her first Coates Talent League pre-season with GWV Rebels. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

BACKYARD kick-to-kick sessions have opened up a world of opportunities for an emerging south-west footballer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.