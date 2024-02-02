Teen batsman adjusts to rigours of division one cricket

Jack Lenehan is rising to the challenge to develop as a top-level cricketer at Northern Raiders.
The 15-year-old, who is in his second division one Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season, is taking the added responsibility in his stride.
"It's obviously hard at the start but once you start playing you get used to it - it doesn't become easier but you adjust to it," Lenehan told The Standard.
The middle-order bat, who also plays under 17s for the Purnim-based club, has been given ample playing time by captain-coach Jimmy Elford.
"It's making sure when they're actually playing in the games, they're not just batting at 11 and not bowling, you're trying to give them a go so they evolve and develop in a way that they want to keep playing cricket," Elford said.
Lenehan, who also plays football at North Warrnambool Eagles, is happy with how his cricket is progressing.
"I get used as a batter but I do think I'm a bit of a bowler," he said with a laugh.
"I just try get up the other end... tick it over and not get out really."
Elford has been impressed with the Warrnambool College student's dedication at training to work on his craft, as well as his team-focused mindset.
"As long as they're doing what you ask them to do, which is my mentality, that's another good thing about our kids is they are great listeners and do what they need to for the team," he said.
He complimented Lenehan "bubbliness" in the field as another strength.
"Probably one of his better attributes is his fielding, he just doesn't miss, he does a really good job," Elford said.
"He does a really good job of lifting the rest of the team which a lot of juniors can struggle with, obviously getting nervous around the older guys, but he just does what he can to make everyone lift."
Lenehan, who started cricket at Nestles and later Grassmere before its merged into the Raiders, is excited by what the future holds at Purnim.
"I'm confident with the years to come," he said. "It will be a good period to be a part of.
"I think we're starting to gel well."
Lenehan and Elford understand a lot needs to go right in the ninth-placed Raiders' final three fixtures if they're to reach finals, with the immediate goal clear for the teenager.
"We just need to win every game, make it as competitive as possible," Lenehan said.
Elford wants to finish his first season at the club strongly to carry momentum into a strong off-season, starting with second-placed Port Fairy on Saturday, February 3.
With the Pirates hosting their sponsors' day, Elford is anticipating an entertaining fixture to kick off the two-dayer.
"When the crowd is roaring at Port Fairy, it's always a fun atmosphere," Elford said.
