NOT just any 13-year-old could step into a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team, on top of the ladder, pushing for its second successive division two premiership. Then again, not every 13-year-old is Jack Lenehan. The Northern Raiders youngster is making his mark as a senior cricketer and slotted into the high-flying Purnim-based club's top outfit with ease. "It's been pretty good, just coming up from division four," he told The Standard. "Everything has just lifted. The fielding, the bowling and playing with some pretty good boys, it's been good. "It's good to watch. You look back on who you're playing with and it's like 'geez, these blokes are good'. I thought it was going to be a bit nerve-racking, coming up, but it was just normal. "We all train together so it was like I knew everyone and I wasn't coming into a side of complete strangers." The son of Grassmere stalwart Chris said coach Tim Bryce flagged his debut game against North Warrnambool Eels on February 5. Lenehan snagged four wickets on his division two debut in an impressive outing. "I thought I was in trouble because he came up to me pretty serious," he laughed. "He said 'do you want to play twos this week?'. I said 'yeah, righto'." IN OTHER NEWS: Lenehan was given a taste as an "eight or nine-year-old" fielding for Grassmere in the Grassmere Cricket Association. He said that stint helped his development. "I was playing when I was pretty young. It's been the club that helps the game progress," Lenehan said. "Even John 'Jakes' McDonald, before he passed he was always at me to make sure you hit top of off stump bowling and look to make runs batting. "It was always to not overcomplicate it." Northern Raiders are all but certain to shore up a minor premiership in the Blue conference and complete the season undefeated if they can hold off Nestles on Saturday. Second-placed Koroit - nine points behind - are their nearest rival while the Jakob Stennett-led Nirranda is atop the Gold conference.

