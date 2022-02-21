news, latest-news,

Upgrades to the Warrnambool Airport runway have been completed as its committee looks ahead to other improvements to increase its aircraft capacity. The cross runway upgrade, which cost $267,300, formed part of a federal government initiative to enhance regional airports across Australia. Warrnambool Airport Advisory committee chairman Stephen Lucas said the sealing of the cross runway would improve the airport's "safety and amenity". "When we get a strong cross-wind, it enables larger aircraft to land on the cross runway, which is an improved safety outcome," Mr Lucas said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lucas said Warrnambool Airport was next seeking to upgrade its tarmac area, the second part of its three-priority development plan which also included an extension to the main runway. "We wish to enlarge and strengthen our tarmac area to improve the safe taxiing of aircraft," he said. "With two helicopters operating here, plus the flying doctor, plus local aircraft, the tarmac becomes very congested."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/ac405b19-8b72-4004-aa94-6f07d98889eb.jpg/r1_559_5468_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg