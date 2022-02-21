news, latest-news,

P-platers caught speeding, on a mobile phone beside a cop car and drunk have left Warrnambool police shaking their heads in disbelief. Warrnambool police Sergeant Tom Morris said officers were on the roads 24/7 and would enforce the road rules in an effort to save lives. "A driver's licence is a privilege not a right," he said. A 19-year-old P-plater was clocked at 95km/h in a Warrnambool 60 zone. A police spokesman said the driver had attended a show and shine event on Saturday night in Warrnambool. "After leaving, he could not help himself and drove past the Warrnambool showgrounds at 95km/h in a 60km/h zone," he said. "Highway patrol members intercepted the driver and the vehicle. "Infringement notices for 95km/h in a 60 zone of $591 dollars, including a three-month loss of licence, as well as $182 for failing to display P-plates, were issued, "In addition the vehicle was unregistered, attracting a hefty $909 fine. "And a defect notice was issued." The spokesman said the road rules applied to all drivers and police members were on the roads 24/7 every day. A 19-year-old female probationary driver was also caught on Friday afternoon using her mobile phone while driving beside an unmarked highway patrol car along Raglan Parade. The driver was intercepted and found to be driving while suspended, using her mobile phone and failing to display P-plates. "She has booked herself an appointment with a magistrate in court during the near future," a spokesman said. "Her vehicle was impounded which will attract towing and storage fees of $1130 dollars - that's before she even gets to court." And on Sunday morning a P-plater was intercepted and found to have an alcohol reading of .108. Police members conducted the routine intercept in Timor Street at 4am. The driver will be charged on summons and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court. That appearance will involve an automatic loss of his driver's licence. The driver is subject to a zero blood alcohol limit. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/873de4be-5bc7-4052-846f-7dec356ee875.jpg/r0_218_693_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg