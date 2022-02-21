Runners pound the pavement for inaugural Port Fairy Marathon

news, latest-news,

HUNDREDS of spectators flocked to welcome runners across the finish line at Railway Place on Sunday in the inaugural Port Fairy Marathon. JASON DARGAN captured the action as athletes pushed themselves to conquer either the marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometre of 3.5-kilometre courses. Check out the pictures below! Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/6ae7bd37-bd1b-4394-96fe-2c77765b0aeb.png/r0_34_1400_825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg