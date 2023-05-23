A four-time Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premiership star says he wants to establish a culture of "unity" and "fun" as he takes on a captain-coaching role for the first time.
If I'm honest I just want cricket season to hurry up and start again.- Jimmy Elford
Former WDCA country week gun and Russells Creek all-rounder Jimmy Elford has signed at the Northern Raiders as captain-coach for season 2023-24, departing Jetty Flat after seven seasons and four division one flags.
He said the timing was right to take on his first senior coaching role at a club which finished seventh in a largely successful second season in division one cricket.
"Being a captain-coach is something I've always wanted to do, so I'm super excited," he told The Standard. "I'm pumped to get started. If I'm honest I just want cricket season to hurry up and start again."
Elford, who made almost 2000 runs and took nearly 200 wickets across his time at Creek, said he felt he was well prepared to take on the challenge.
"The role itself and everything that comes with it was a real driving force for me," he said. "At Creek, there's been a really rock-solid leadership group which I've learnt a lot from.
"But the Raiders are exciting. It's exciting to get amongst a new group. After injuries last year, it felt like last year was a bit of a drag, not for any other reason but my body wasn't keeping up, but the role is what I've wanted to do for a while."
The former Portland Colts junior said he wanted to be a leader who promotes positivity both on and off the field.
"I want to bring unity to the club I suppose, I want to build new relationships and make sure we're having fun," he said.
"The best cricket I've played in my time revolves around having fun. The team is normally going well when you're enjoying yourself. Once you start not having fun that's when issues arise.
"I want the group to have a lot of fun playing together and learning the game of cricket and hopefully getting the wins on the board."
The Raiders have already locked in gun English batter Jake Louth and had an eye on several recruits with Elford saying it was an important time to look at the list and see what needs to be topped up.
"I want to help build a team that will push for division one finals, that's ultimately our goal," he said.
"But at the same time in a country town it can be hard to pick up blokes. From the whispers across the league it'll be a big off-season.
"I'll be part (of the recruitment process) and have held some conversations, but I'll make sure I offer them what I believe is where the club is going and if people are interested in that then that's another thing to do great."
He said he owed a lot to the Russells Creek Cricket Club.
"I loved my time at Creek, I really enjoyed it," he said.
"The position I'm in now to get a coaching gig I owe it all to them, the guys like Cam (Williams) and Thomo (Andrew Thomson) have taken me under their wing for the last seven years. I couldn't have asked for a better seven years. They've been very supportive of my decision (to leave) which always helps."
