Northern Raiders signs talented English batter Jake Louth for next WDCA division one season

Nick Creely
April 18 2023 - 8:30am
Jake Louth and his partner Leonie Turnball have moved to Warrnambool. Picture supplied
A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club has landed its first major signing of the off-season with an English young gun set to play in the competition for the first time next summer.

Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

