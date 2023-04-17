A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club has landed its first major signing of the off-season with an English young gun set to play in the competition for the first time next summer.
Northern Raiders will welcome Englishman Jake Louth for season 2023-24, with the top-order batter and spinner set to play a key role for the rising division one outfit.
The talented cricketer has moved to Warrnambool with partner Leonie Turnball for work after previously being in Sydney and has links to the Raiders' 2022-23 overseas import Jack Burnham.
Louth, 23 who is originally from Durham in England and been part of the county's academy as well as with North East Premier League club Willington, is expected to play a major role next season according to club president Peter Harris.
"It's something we lost, a star bat (in Jack Burnham) and pretty much replaced him with another top-order bat who bowls very handy spin so it's exciting," Harris said.
"We were able to get a hold of him through Jack and he was he was already in Australia so it all kind of came together nicely for us."
Harris confirmed the Raiders were close to appointing a new club coach as well as more recruits for the division one team.
Elsewhere, Russells Creek captain Matthew Petherick will jet off overseas to play for Stroud Cricket Club in Gloucestershire this Victorian winter.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association star - who led Creek to another division one grand final appearance - is coming off a 12 wicket season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.