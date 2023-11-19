'Tight season' gets even tighter with this division one cricket result

Northern Raiders division one captain Jimmy Elford believes his team's ability to close out more games will go a long way in pushing for finals this summer.
The Raiders knocked off Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one ladder-leaders Russells Creek on Saturday, November 18, scoring the winning runs with the second last ball of the day.
It lifts the Raiders into eighth position with a 3-4 record.
"We've got the tight win this week and hopefully the boys can take a bit of momentum from that and if we get into other tight situations - and I think most the year it will be tight - if we can start winning those close ones it will go a long way to pushing for finals," the captain said.
For Elford, the win against Russells Creek was made all the sweeter considering it was against his former club.
"It's always good to beat your old team when you first come up against them especially how they've started the season, they've started unbelievably," he said.
"For us to get a win against a top side like that, it could be a really good stepping stone for our club."
The Raiders were successful in chasing down Creek's total of 191, with several players chipping in with individual contributions of 20 runs or more.
Elford praised his team's consistent batting performance.
"We had Fossil (Chris Lenehan) - he's been around forever -and first game opening the batting this year and he comes out and makes 39 to really set the game up and bat around the other blokes," he said.
"Alex (Browne) and Mayank Sharma came out and just blasted a few balls to really bring the pressure back onto their (Creek) bowlers.
"And Sandy (Robinson) at the end did an awesome job... just pushing ones and twos."
For the second time in three weeks, it was a teenager who scored the winning runs, with Charlie James replicating teammates Jack Lenehan's feat against Merrivale in round five.
"They're both going really well, maturing with every role every week," Elford said of the pair.
In other division one results, Dennington knocked off reigning premier Nestles by eight wickets, while Allansford-Panmure won its top-four clash against West Warrnambool by 63 runs.
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eels and Mortlake celebrated their second wins of the season with respective four-wicket victories over Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley-Yambuk.
