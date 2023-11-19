The Standardsport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Tight season' gets even tighter with this division one cricket result

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 19 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Raiders vice captain Jake Louth was influential with bat and ball in round seven. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Northern Raiders vice captain Jake Louth was influential with bat and ball in round seven. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Northern Raiders division one captain Jimmy Elford believes his team's ability to close out more games will go a long way in pushing for finals this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.