'Dip and rip': Is this gun spinner competition's leading bowler?

Is an Allansford-Panmure tweaker with the ability to create "havoc" the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's best bowler at the death?
It's hard to argue after a superb display of slow bowling to set-up a thrilling two-run win against Mortlake in division one on Saturday, 13 November.
Simon Richardson, the ex-Camperdown player, now in his second season at the club, snared 4-22 from eight overs on Saturday, bowling his team to victory with a skilful display which left playing coach Kyall Timms in awe.
"He took probably two or three balls to get into his work and from there he kind of created havoc if that's the right word to use," he said.
"He created opportunities and chances and is very good on the turf. He keeps it above your eye line and then gets it to dip and rip.
"There's absolutely no fanfare with him though. There's no flashy run-up, he just walks in, knows his game and knows where he wants his field.
"He continues to get the job done."
Timms said it was a luxury for skipper Shashan Silva to have Richardson - named in The Standard's division one Team of the Year and Western Waves male Team of the Year in 2022-23 after a golden summer featuring 30 wickets at 8.60 - to turn to when games got tight.
He added the division one outfit had the best spin trio in the competition at its disposal with Richardson, as well as recruits Rommel Shahzad and Shiv Kumara who also combined for five wickets against the Cats.
"It's a massive asset to us to have him, just with what he does," he said of Richardson.
"We've also got the best three spinners in the league, it's a huge luxury. Rommel has come in and added that extra reliability I suppose. Those three, particularly in the long format, are going to be huge for us and bowl long spells.
"They'll bowl upwards of 40 overs and it'll be a massive luxury."
In a log jammed ladder, the Gators sit fourth on the division one ladder with four wins and two losses ahead of a blockbuster clash against the in-form West Warrnambool this weekend.
"There's no easy games, every team has their good players," he said.
"Some have more depth than others, but if you turn up not quite ready to go, that's it, someone will take it away from you.
"It's great for the competition. We need to make sure our standards are high and training to a good level twice a week.
"After a couple of losses, it's redefined what we need to do. We know we have a good solid list this year and we need to leave no stone unturned this year.
"We need to make sure we're continuing to be hungry and show up with the right attitude."
The Gators' crunch division one clash will be played at Davidson Oval on Saturday, November 18 from 12.30pm.
