Champion pace bowler ready to launch after serious injury setbacks

It's only been a matter of weeks since North Warrnambool Eels great Hank Schlaghecke got back to bowling on his trademark long run up.
A series of serious injuries, dating back to the start of the 2022-23 cricket season, has severely restricted one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's great strike bowlers of the modern era from being at his best.
Despite recovering from the nasty wrist break, the right-arm quick then injured his knee playing Hampden league reserves for North Warrnambool Eagles last season in a further setback.
"I had three months off work at the time with my hand and then came back to play the last three or four games or so, so it was about four months off cricket as well which was difficult," he told The Standard of his injury-riddled 2022-23 season.
"I probably could have not played at all last year to be honest, I could still feel it but thought I might as well, and then I hurt my meniscus halfway through the footy season so it's taken a while for me with the body.
"The first few rounds of the cricket season this year have only been really off a few steps and it's only really been the last three games I've been back on the long run which is good.
"The hand is back to 100 per cent and then with the knee, I wouldn't say I'm 100 per cent back to full fitness just yet but I'm almost there I reckon."
The dynamic seam bowler - who has taken almost 600 junior and senior wickets for the club in a brilliant two-decade career - believed his division one outfit was showing promising signs despite some inconsistency.
He said the outstanding form of skipper Bailey Jenkinson with bat and ball and a few youngsters who were taking their chances was encouraging.
"We know we can match it with the best and then even though we didn't get the win against Merrivale (last round) we felt we did alright but when we haven't been good it hasn't been good so we have a bit of work to do," he said.
"Bailey (Jenkinson) is having a really good year and it's great to see some of the younger guys coming through. Hopefully we can then get a few boys back who previously played with us as well.
"Ryan McInerney and Toby McDonald-Harry are showing some great signs throughout the season so far too.
"I know I enjoy two-day cricket personally so we're looking forward to getting back to that (after Christmas)."
Schlaghecke will line up for the association in this Sunday's Festival of Cricket clash against South West Cricket and hopes to return to country week, where he has been a staple for the past 15 years playing nearly 70 representative matches.
"I love it. I've always put my hand up to play rep cricket," he said.
"Before COVID hit I think I went to 10 or 11 country weeks in a row and then with my hand last year it's been a while so I'm looking forward to getting back to it.
"If my body holds up and I'm picked obviously I'd be keen to get back to country week. It's great cricket, played on good grounds and it's always a fun week with the guys."
North Warrnambool Eels take on Brierly-Christ Church at Jones Oval on Saturday in division one.
