'I feel like I have the work ethic': Leader making a mark on football field

JETT Grayland will have a familiar face alongside him when he embarks on his first Coates Talent League campaign.
The Koroit teenager's long-time friend Talor Byrne will be a GWV Rebels teammate in 2024.
The pair captained the Saints to the Hampden league under 16 premiership six months ago.
Now, as bottom-age prospects, they are preparing for their first representative campaigns with the AFL pathway program.
Grayland, who turns 17 in March, said having Byrne with him for the journey was an added bonus.
"I've known Talor ever since I could walk really. We've gone to kinder together and we've played all our footy together," he said.
"It would feel pretty weird if I wasn't playing with him. We work pretty well together I'd like to say."
Leadership is an area which appeals to the Brauer College student and is an asset he hopes will help him navigate the next phase of his football career.
"I really enjoyed it last year. I took the (Koroit) boys under my wing and we ended up going pretty well," Grayland said.
"It's a big thing, leadership, I reckon and I would love to have a crack at it (long-term)."
That trait, along with an eye-catching performance from the speedster in their thrilling on-the-siren grand final win against Cobden, appealed to Rebels' selectors.
Grayland hopes his pace across half-back and strong work ethic will help him earn a Coates Talent League debut in his first season.
"I am really keen to get into it so hopefully I can put my best foot forward come March (when the season starts) and show what I can do," he said.
Grayland's mother Kylie is a role model for commitment.
The long-time Koroit netballer - she's won multiple league best and fairest awards across various grades - has instilled her passion for training in her youngest son.
"Mum's a bit of a runner so she's taken me under her wing a fair bit so it's been good," he said.
"She's getting me fit and a big thing too is Warrnambool 24/7 Gym (where Mum works).
"Katie and Rooster (Stuart Roe) have taken me under their wing too. There's been a few solid sessions out there."
Koroit has been like a second home for Grayland.
"Ever since I could walk, I've always had a footy in my hand, kicking it around," he said.
"Dad (Mark) did a bit of the Auskick helping out so I went with him every Sunday I think it was and it went from there."
It's why Grayland is driven to earn a senior debut this season as the Chris McLaren-coached Saints strive to maintain their enviable finals run.
"(There is) the childhood dream of playing AFL footy and getting drafted," he said.
"Not far behind that is to play a senior game at Koroit. I tried to do it last year but didn't get my opportunity but it's been a stepping stone to get myself a bit fitter and stronger and be better than what I was last year.
"There's a few boys out there I'd like to play a few games with and tick it off my bucket list because I have been out there ever since I was a kid."
One of those players who has encouraged Grayland is premiership Saint James Gow who had a stint with VFL club Geelong.
"He's not playing for Koroit this year and I was a bit disappointed when I couldn't get a game with him last year (in the seniors) and he's at St Joey's (in Geelong) now," he said.
"I love watching him and his work rate. I try and look up to that and I try and get up and down the ground as much as I can and really show my fitness."
Grayland, who has an older brother Jaspah, 19, wants to complete his VCE at Brauer College and then become an apprentice carpenter.
But his number one sporting goal is to join the AFL.
"I feel like there's going to be a lot of speed bumps along the way to get there," he said.
"I feel like I have the work ethic. There's a lot of kids out there who want to play AFL footy but you've got to work pretty hard to get there."
One of his favourite players - a two-time Brownlow medallist - epitomises the work rate Grayland knows is required.
"Everyone says to me 'who do you barrack for?' and I say 'you wouldn't believe it - Freo Dockers'," he said.
"I used to love Nate Fyfe as a kid and I have loved them ever since. If you leave them now they'll probably end up winning."
