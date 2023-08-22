TEENAGE footballers Jett Grayland and Talor Byrne are accustomed to watching Koroit play in and win Hampden league senior grand finals.
But they are yet to feature on grand final day themselves.
That will change on Sunday when the Koroit co-captains lead the Saints out against Cobden in the under 16 decider at Reid Oval.
It's been a long time since a premiership cup for the junior grade has made its way to Victoria Park.
Grayland, 16, said it had been "about 30 years" since the Saints had won an under 16 flag.
"It would mean a lot for the club, Dobbo (coach Damian Dobson) as well as us boys," he said.
'We've put a lot of hard work in this year and it's paid off.
"We just have to go one more step, so fingers crossed we can play well on Sunday."
The Saints, under the guidance of coach Damien Dobson, finished on top of the ladder on percentage ahead of South Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos who have since been eliminated from the flag race.
Cobden has stormed from an elimination final to make the grand final.
Grayland said Koroit would take inner confidence into the match.
"Everyone is at the same level, there's nobody that doesn't (have) a link in the team, so we've gone really well," the Brauer College student said.
"We can go pretty far on Sunday if we really show our effort and intent like we have been all year."
Koroit boasts key forward Archie Tepper while first-year Saint Rylee Parsons, who crossed from Timboon Demons after winning the Warrnambool and District league under 15 best and fairest last year, has slotted into the midfield.
"Archie will be dangerous. He won the goal-kicking this year and he looks very lively up forward and is a great forward to kick to when you're running out of the middle. I reckon he'll hit the scoreboard," Grayland said.
Grayland, who started the year in the midfield, has found a home across half-back while Byrne, who made his senior debut in June, has returned to the juniors as a tough midfielder and small forward option.
They have relished leading the Saints' under 16 team.
"It's a good responsibility for me and Talor and it's good to look after the boys, we're such a tight-knit group," Grayland said.
Byrne said their teammates worked hard and were determined to improve.
"We don't really have to do too much, given how tight we are," he said.
