The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL
Watch

Koroit co-captains ready for 2023 Hampden under 16 grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit co-captains Jett Grayland and Talor Byrne are determined to deliver an under 16 premiership to Victoria Park. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit co-captains Jett Grayland and Talor Byrne are determined to deliver an under 16 premiership to Victoria Park. Picture by Anthony Brady

TEENAGE footballers Jett Grayland and Talor Byrne are accustomed to watching Koroit play in and win Hampden league senior grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.