Dual athlete primed for basketball finals debut after joining elite program

A first-year Warrnambool Mermaid is using the Country Basketball League season as a precursor to try outs for its elite Big V outfit.
Cobden teenager Grace Taylor will make her CBL finals debut for the Mermaids in their semi-final against Mount Gambier at Warrnambool Stadium on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
The 18-year-old joined the Mermaids for the 2023/24 season after playing for Terang Tornadoes in recent years.
The Tornadoes didn't enter a women's team this year, leading Taylor to join Warrnambool alongside twin sister Lara, who has been hampered with a knee injury this summer.
"I wanted to continue playing basketball," Taylor told The Standard. "I had sort of looked at playing there (at Warrnambool) previously but stuck to Terang.
"I thought I may as well give it a shot considering Terang don't have a team."
As Taylor prepares to start a nursing degree at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus, she also has plans to take her basketball to another level in 2024.
"I'm looking at playing the Big V competition, that would be the next step for me and my basketball," she said.
The talented dual athlete - Taylor won a Hampden league division one netball premiership and league best and fairest medal for Cobden in 2023 - aims to utilise her speed and athleticism on the basketball court.
She's lined up in six of a possible 10 games this summer, scoring double digits in five of those including a season-best 18 points against Colac on January 13.
"I think I've settled in pretty well with the side, being able to work with the girls really well," she said.
Taylor has felt her game improve under the likes of Mermaids coach Matt Clarke and other leaders within the program.
"I think I'm shooting better than what I would have been and probably got a bit more of a basketball brain now as it's a bit different to netball," she said.
"Matt's been really good, he's very driven and always wants 100 per cent from all us girls.
"(And) Jye Saunders and (teammate) Mia Mills are both really good as well, they have big basketball brains and can always answer any of your questions."
Playing basketball finals is something new for Taylor after Terang went winless last season though she is no stranger to netball finals over the years.
"I don't normally get too nervous but I still will be nervous when I step on the court (on Saturday)," she said. "But I should be fine."
Taylor is confident Warrnambool has what it takes to reach this year's CBL grand final, scheduled to be played in Horsham on February 10.
"We've been a solid team all year," she said. "We just need to finish this game (against Mount Gambier) and move onto the grand final.
"We know if we play our best we should get the job done."
