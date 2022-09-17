The Standard
Watch

HFNL grand finals 2022: Bombers claim 17 and under title with upset win

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 17 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cobden saved its best performance for last with its 17 and under grand final win on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.