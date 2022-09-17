Cobden saved its best performance for last with its 17 and under grand final win on Saturday.
The Bombers defeated a highly-fancied Koroit outfit 34-32 in a match that went down to the wire.
The Saints had not lost a match all season previously.
Bombers coach Nadine McNamara was delighted but admitted she was "a little bit surprised".
"I shouldn't be, the girls are an amazing team and they've done the work but Koroit have been a standout all year," she said.
"To come out here today and produce our best netball for four quarters and walk away as premiers is an amazing achievement for us."
The Bombers raced out of the blocks and managed to hold a lead for most of the game.
It was neck-and-neck in the final quarter before the Bombers maintained their composure to seal the game.
Cobden centre Grace Taylor was named best on court.
McNamara said the win was a "team effort" and was impressed by her side's ability to stick to its structures.
"We've been very precise about what we want and very clear about what we want from our playing group and they executed that really well," she said.
"I think we were quite composed, there were lots of heated moments of some physical contests and some umpire decisions and lots of things that happen in a game.
"People were quite heightened but I think for us we stuck to what we knew and that was backing each other up and playing our systems."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.