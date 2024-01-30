The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

These CBL finalists have a 'desire to do the one-percenters'

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
January 30 2024 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Sewell drives to the basket for Warrnambool Mermaids during the CBL home-and-away season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Matilda Sewell drives to the basket for Warrnambool Mermaids during the CBL home-and-away season. Picture by Sean McKenna

A team mantra of handling the hard situations and doing the one-percenters has Warrnambool Mermaids prepped for a semi-final fight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.