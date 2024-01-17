Behind the stumps: Cricketer beaming with pride after Victorian selection

Merrivale cricketer Tyson Hay believes his shift to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this season will pay dividends when he pulls on the Victorian shirt once again.
The division one batter, who crossed over from Terang after a distinguished career in the South West competition, has been selected to represent his state at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) from January 20-25 in Brisbane.
Hay, who has also represented Australia multiple times, has been selected in the 14-player Victorian Deaf and Hard of Hearing squad for the championships, to be coached by Peter McCormick.
He will jet up north on Sunday, January 21 in time for the second match due to a personal commitment this weekend.
"It's been a while since I've played for Victoria, with all the COVID stuff it put those tournaments away, so it's fantastic," he said.
"It's good to be back playing with and against these guys for the first time in a good two, three years. It's a fairly similar (squad), I think there's a few new players in there.
"I'm happy to represent Victoria again, it feels really good."
Hay said crossing to Merrivale for the 2023-24 season was the challenge he needed to improve his own game.
The classy right-hander has hit 183 runs at an average of 20.33, settling through the middle-order while also chiming in with the ball if required.
He scored 33 in the return to two-day cricket last weekend and believed he was improving with each innings.
"Coming to Merrivale and the Warrnambool league, I thought with the league being a bit stronger it would help me prepare a bit better to represent Victoria or Australia," he said.
"It's been a good challenge for me. It's sort of helped with my cricket this year. Playing two-day cricket, it's been a while, maybe six or seven years coming from the South West.
"Last weekend was a challenge going from one-dayers into two-dayers, trying to change the way you play with your batting innings.
"I've got a few more two-dayers to come and hopefully it gets better."
A string of the south-west's most exciting young cricketers are showcasing their talents at Dowling Shield and Marg Jennings level as they prepare to begin careers in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition.
Cobden's Campbell Walsh, playing for Melbourne University, and Mortlake's Josh Slater, playing for Geelong, have shown promise during the under 16 boys' tournament after excellent campaigns playing for the Western Waves.
Walsh, who has donned the gloves for University, has scored 68 runs in four matches at an average of 34, while Slater, an emerging all-rounder, has taken four wickets so far.
In the under 15 Marg Jennings girls' competition, south-west players Isabelle Kelly, Nara Rohan and Macey Williamson have each shown promise playing for Geelong.
Two cricketers on opposing teams made the most of their opportunities playing two-day cricket in the Warrnambool and District's division two competition with equally outstanding centuries.
Runs flowed in the two-day match between Nirranda and North Warrnambool Eels at Bushfield, the first time the longer format has been played in more than two seasons.
The two clubs combined for 550 runs across both weekends, with Nirranda's Jarryd Walsh belting a memorable 177 off 115 balls with 14 fours and five sixes.
Walsh, batting at number five, came in at 3-46 and didn't depart until he side had reached 304.
Winding back the clock the next week, Eels club coach and renowned Western Waves mentor John Houston provided a lone hand as he compiled 126 at the top of the order but his side fell by 112 runs.
Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy) 92; Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure 70*); Aaron Williams (Port Fairy) 92; Alex Browne (Northern Raiders) 101*; Justin Snow (West Warrnambool) 91 and 2-35; Geoff Williams (Nestles) 29, 5-37 and 57*; Henry Bensch (Port Fairy) 4-37 and 37; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 54 and 3-30; Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 6-61 and 22; Blake Evans (Russells Creek) 55* and 2-40; Shiv Kumara (Allansford-Panmure) 5-17
