Pace to burn: The teenage cricketer turning heads for the Waves

An emerging Mortlake all-rounder turning heads with his raw pace for the Western Waves' under 15 boys team says the experience of playing division one cricket in Warrnambool has transformed his game.
Impressive 15-year-old cricketer Joshua Slater has excelled for the Waves in this week's Cricket Victoria Country Cup at Monivae College in Hamilton, providing a spark with bat and ball for the John Houston-coached team.
The Mortlake College student said he had been motivated after missing out on selection for the Waves last season and went back to playing division one cricket in the WDCA to improve his game.
"I didn't get picked last year, I missed out on that experience then and I've gone back to playing my role in the ones at club level," he told The Standard.
"It was a bit of motivation for me to work harder on my game. They've chucked me in the deep end a bit at division one a few times and it's really helped me.
"Whether that's opening the bowling or batting at three, it's been good for my game."
Slater, who has established himself as a regular in the Cats' top grade side this season, said he'd been leaning on several mentors for guidance.
"Guys like (division one captain) Todd Lamont, he's been great for me and my game, (coach) Lachie Wareham has really made me a better bowler and worked a lot with me at training and Clinton Baker is a mentor for me," he said.
Slater said it was a privilege to be recognised this year in an "exciting" crop of players.
"It's a great team and we're all really good mates. It's definitely one of the best squads I've seen," he said.
"There is lots of talent."
Natural pace, generated from a whippy action, is a notable trait in his bowling style.
He explained he'd always enjoyed the art of fast bowling.
"Throughout my whole childhood I've tried to just bowl as fast as I can to be honest and it's now been about bowling line and lengths and sticking to that," he said.
"It's working out nicely for me now I guess. I love watching Lachie (Wareham) and Clinton (Baker), they're quite quick and hit the right spots so I've learnt a bit off them."
Batting has also been a major focus in the past few seasons and he hopes to improve that skillset.
"I used to be a flat-out bowler to be honest and then a couple of years ago I started to get a bit more of a go with the bat and didn't let the coaches down," he said.
"I feel like now I'm pretty even with both bat and ball. I'm not a patient guy at the crease, I can't just sit around all day and bat all day.
"I have to be on the move each ball and that's kind of where I base my batting from."
Slater may have a decision on his hands in coming years with his talent on the football field also capturing attention.
The Terang Mortlake junior said he wasn't thinking too far ahead and would take it day-by-day.
"I love both sports. At this stage I'm trying to do the best I can and see where it takes me," he said.
"I've been training with the seniors a fair bit so we'll see how it goes."
