The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Pace to burn: The teenage cricketer turning heads for the Waves

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake youngster Joshua Slater celebrates a wicket for the Western Waves. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Mortlake youngster Joshua Slater celebrates a wicket for the Western Waves. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

An emerging Mortlake all-rounder turning heads with his raw pace for the Western Waves' under 15 boys team says the experience of playing division one cricket in Warrnambool has transformed his game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.