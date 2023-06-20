A leading south-west all-rounder who has represented Australia says he is excited by the prospect of a "fresh start" after signing with Warrnambool and District division one club Merrivale.
Tyson Hay has linked up with the Tigers after a distinguished career with Terang in South West Cricket, joining a swag of new recruits to land at Merrivale oval.
He joins fellow recruits Joe Kenna and Matthew Petherick from Russells Creek, who have signed on as captain and coach respectively.
The gun all-rounder, who has also played for Australia's deaf team, will get his first official taste of Warrnambool division one cricket after playing a solitary match with Dennington last season where he scored 60 and took 1-12.
Across more than 100 division one South West matches for Terang - where he recently served as captain-coach of the club after coming through its juniors - the right-hander established himself as one of the competition's best players.
He told The Standard while the decision was tough to leave his home club the time was right to make a change.
"What it came down to was wanting a bit of a fresh start and a new challenge, it was the right time for me," he said.
"It was a really tough decision for me to leave the Terang Cricket Club. I've been there my whole career and no doubt it was tough.
"I want a fresh start and I'm looking forward to seeing how I go with it."
Hay said he was confident he could play a strong role as an all-rounder.
"I'll be hopefully playing a similar role as to what I did at Terang," he said. "I've been talking to Matthew Petherick about what kind of role he expects me to play so I'll be an all-rounder, hopefully score runs when we need it. Once the season comes closer I'll probably know more about what's expected of me."
He added getting a taste of WDCA division one cricket last season sparked him.
"When I played the game against Nestles for Dennington, after the game I thought I had an idea of playing division one in Warrnambool," he said. "It's a great league and I thought I might need a fresh start."
The club has also confirmed it has signed promising batter Matthew Sinnott after three division one seasons with Wesley Yambuk.
Sinnott, who previously played with Koroit and has represented the association at junior country week level on numerous occasions, is expected to bolster the batting stocks.
