50 qualify for shot at $20k car: Hole in one competition eyes record year

As the annual Warrnambool East Rotary Club hole in one competition draws closer to the finals, more challengers than ever are in contention.
Committee member Nicole Larter said the event had received a fantastic turnout.
"If we do well today, it will be a record year for us," she told The Standard.
"In the shootout, we'll probably have around 50 qualify, but it just depends on how many people make it back and actually participate."
The event has run on almost every day since January 26, with at least one person qualifying on every day.
Golfers have sunk 21 holes in one over the past four weeks, while the shot that's closest to the pin on each event day is also ensured qualification.
One on January 11 was agonisingly close at just 65 millimetres but the accolade can go to balls more than 300mm away on less competitive days.
While contestants can qualify multiple times to give them more shots on Australia Day, Ms Larter said there were no favourites to win at this stage.
"It's really a game of luck, it's just whoever pulls out that lucky shot on the day," she said.
"Last year, the person who won had two really terrible shots and then he pulled one out of the bag and hit a fantastic winner."
Proceeds from the event will help fund hundreds of projects on a local and international scale.
Donations will go to Water for East Timor and Rotary's fight against polio along with food share, vocational training programs and school projects across the south-west.
"When the costs come out of it, we raise something in the region of $60,000-$70,000 every year," Ms Larter said.
The golfer with the winning shot in the shootout will take home a Kia Picanto valued about $20,000.
