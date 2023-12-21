Rotary club's popular hole-in-one to tee off on Boxing Day

You know it's summer in Warrnambool when the city's "iconic" hole-in-one competition gets underway.
The Warrnambool East Rotary Club Hole-in-One Competition begins on Boxing Day with both recreational and amateur golfers trying their luck at winning a new car.
The daily winner who is nearest to the pin and anyone who scores a hole-in one throughout December and January gains entry to the shootout held on Australia Day and the chance to win the car.
A Kia Picanto, worth $19,980 is again on offer for this year's competition with someone guaranteed to take it home after the shootout.
Rotarian and hole-in-one team leader Mike Toone said the popular event was in its 19th year and it was the club's major fundraiser.
Last summer it raised more than $80,000 for local charities and community groups.
"Everyone who gets a hole-in-one across the 31 days goes into the final and every day the person who is the closest to the pin goes in the final," Mr Toone said.
"The key to the whole thing is the car must be won. Whoever gets a hole-in-one or closest to the pin on shoot out day will win the car. The car will be won."
Mr Toone said holiday makers and residents made the hole-in-one part of their annual summer tradition with some groups visiting daily or regularly throughout the month-long competition.
"It's become a bit of an iconic thing for Warrnambool," he said. "It's part of Warrnambool's January. We have so many caravanners and regulars who come in every year and say 'we love coming here for it'. It's just good for our club."
Mr Toone said the club couldn't do it without the backing of south-west traders.
"We've got about 68 local businesses that support us and 95 per cent of those are regulars every year, they just come back every year," he said.
"We just love to do it because we're able to give so much back to the community from it financially. Last year we were able to give back to 35 local charities, groups and people in need, that's really important for us.
"It's great for our club and it keeps our members interested and engaged."
