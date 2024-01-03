The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Dog of a shot' earns Ballarat man chance to win car in golf competition

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 3 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Mark Squire, pictured with competition volunteer Ruth Barratt, hit a hole-in-one last week. Picture supplied
Ballarat's Mark Squire, pictured with competition volunteer Ruth Barratt, hit a hole-in-one last week. Picture supplied

A Ballarat man who scored the top prize of a car in the Warrnambool East Rotary Club Hole-in-One competition three years ago will have another chance to win this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.