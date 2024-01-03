'Dog of a shot' earns Ballarat man chance to win car in golf competition

A Ballarat man who scored the top prize of a car in the Warrnambool East Rotary Club Hole-in-One competition three years ago will have another chance to win this year.
Mark Squire and his brother-in-law Matt Ashton have made a hit at the competition a daily event during their summer holiday in the city for the past nine years.
In that time Mr Squire has hit nine hole-in-ones.
But his ace this year - he said - was all down to luck.
"I'll be honest with you, it was a dog of a shot," he laughed.
Mr Squire said he hoped his brother-in-law would also get a chance to play off for the car on Australia Day this year.
"I'll back my brother-in-law for the win this year - I think it's his year," Mr Squire said.
The two love having a hit at the competition and catching up with the Rotary Club members.
"The Rotary Club has been amazing - they do a great job," Mr Squire said.
When Mr Squire won the car, he sold it and was able to renovate the family caravan.
"We were able to renovate our caravan from the win - we pretty much put the money back into the trips down here," he said.
Asked what he would do if he was lucky enough to win the car for a second time, he said this time he might even cash it in to buy a new caravan.
Mr Squire said he and Mr Ashton would continue to try their luck every day before the Australia Day shoot out.
"We probably give them half of the money they take each year," he laughed.
Nicole Larter, a member of the hole-in-one committee, said the competition was proving successful.
"We've been quite busy," Ms Larter said.
"We've had our regulars from Ballarat and quite a few locals who come every day."
Ms Larter said there had been six hole-in-ones scored.
The competition raised $54,000 in 2023, beating the previous record of $49,000.
