The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Brothers-in-law score first holes-in-one at annual Warrnambool East Rotary competition

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 29 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers-in-law Mat Ashton and Mark Squire, from Ballarat, both got hole-in-ones on Wednesday. They were among the first aces this year, qualifying them for the Australia Day shoot-out to win a Kia Picanto. Picture by Anthony Brady

Like clockwork, you can almost guarantee hole-in-one competition regulars and mates Mat Ashton and Mark Squire will roll up to have a hit every day at 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.